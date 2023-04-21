Murder case should be registered for deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

The MNS chief also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and discussed several issues of the state

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for "politicising" deaths due to heat stroke during an event in Kharghar and said that many people were also killed during Covid wave under MVA government due to negligence, and "murder cases" should be registered against those responsible.

Talking to the mediapersons, Raj Thackeray said, "Many types of negligence were also seen in the time of Covid. So, murder cases should be registered on them too. Politics should not be done regarding this (Kharghar) incident". The MNS chief also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and discussed several issues of the state.

"The first issue is regarding the people living in BDD Chawl in Mumbai. The second issue was New Mumbai's housing construction. The cost of CIDCO houses, which were earlier Rs 22 lakhs, has been increased to Rs 35 lakhs. We have demanded that it should be reduced back to Rs 22 lakhs as it was before. We also discussed providing houses to the policemen and requested for allocating houses to the policemen," he said.

He further alleged, "The teaching of Marathi subject will be stopped in the Marathi schools. But, surprisingly even the Chief Minister doesn't know about the issue. It was very surprising for me." Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded the resignations of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over the death of 13 people due to heat stroke during a recent event in Kharghar. As many as 13 people, who attended the open-air Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on Sunday at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, died from heatstroke.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said has formed a one-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the Revenue Department will submit its report within a month. The committee will also make recommendations to the government on things that are to be taken care of in future when planning such events. Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Rs 5 lakh each as compensation for the next-of-kin of the deceased and added that his government will bear the medical expenses of those still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

