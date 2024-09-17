Sanjay Raut stated that the talks would define the number of seats each party would compete for, with the formula set in these meetings being definitive.

Sanjay Raut/ Screengrab

Listen to this article MVA to begin seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

The three allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress – will hold discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from September 18 to 20, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Raut stated that the talks would define the number of seats each party would compete for, with the formula set in these meetings being definitive. He stated that the rationale for assigning seats will be based on the parties' likelihood of winning, reported PTI.

"Talks on seat-sharing among MVA partners will be held from September 18 to 20. The meeting will be held for three consecutive days. The formula of which party will contest which seats will be decided and it will be final," Raut told PTI.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are expected to take place in the second week of November.

Raut also commented on the Congress and NCP's (SP) performance in this year's Lok Sabha elections, pointing out that the Shiv Sena (UBT) moved votes to these parties in seats typically contested by his party, such as Kolhapur, Amravati, and Ramtek.

Sanjay Raut told the reporters that the votes were transferred to these two parties in a big way.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) ceded Kolhapur, Amravati and Ramtek, the seats it traditionally contested, to Congress, he said. Had these seats been with Shiv Sena (UBT), it would have won them for sure. The party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) also toiled for the NCP (SP), including for the seat of Baramati. We also have to accept that the Congress-NCP votes," Raut added.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar's remorse

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut earlier claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's professions of "remorse" will not help him win the forthcoming assembly poll in Baramati. Raut predicted that the NCP leader would lose the seat, which he had held for years. Raut's remarks came after Ajit Pawar publicly admitted that he had made a mistake by running his wife Sunetra against his cousin, Supriya Sule, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar also emphasised that politics should not meddle with family issues, reported PTI.

When asked about Ajit Pawar's comments, Raut responded, "There is no point in repenting about what he did to his uncle Sharad Pawar and his party. Ajit Pawar will definitely lose the Baramati assembly election."

He further stated, "Ajit Pawar engineered a split in the NCP and within the Pawar family. He even took away his (Sharad Pawar's) party and symbol. He backstabbed his uncle, who used to be a father-like figure for him."