MVA may contest Navi Mumbai poll as an alliance

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Local leaders from all three parties are in agreement, unlike in Mumbai, where things are still uncertain

There are 111 electoral wards in Navi Mumbai. File pic


The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is not clear  about whether to contest the civic polls in Mumbai as an alliance, is equally sure of doing so in Navi Mumbai. Recently, local leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena held a meeting and decided to contest the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election together. 

The civic polls in Navi Mumbai could also take place in 2022. File pic/Sameer MarkandeThe civic polls in Navi Mumbai could also take place in 2022. File pic/Sameer Markande




Most party workers and local leaders are in favour of contesting the election together. “The  Congress will submit a report about contesting the NMMC election together to state party  president Nana Patole and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat,” said Congress district president Anil Kaushik.


mumbai navi mumbai congress nationalist congress party shiv sena mumbai news

