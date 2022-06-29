MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray

'I am also resigning as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council,' said Uddhav Thackeray in live broadcast

In a live broadcast, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday.

"I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister. I am also resigning as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council," said Uddhav Thackeray in live broadcast.

His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

After SC refusal to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction, Thackeray said, "I respect court's decision."

Earlier, vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala of the Supreme Court said it was "not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor" but "tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition.'

The Shiv Sena had challenged before the apex court Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order to the Assembly secretary to schedule a floor test on Thursday morning.

He added, "I fulfilled late Bal Thackeray's dream of renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar."

Thackeray mentioned that the security has been tightened in Mumbai and Shiv Sainiks have been detained.

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal," he said.

"Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me," he said.

Referring to the rebels, he said, "What were your problems? Instead of going to Surat and Guwahati, you could have come to me directly and expressed your views. "

Shiv Sena is a party of common man and has faced several challenges successfully, Uddhav Thackeray said, adding he would rebuild the party.

"I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me. Those who grew politically because of Shiv Sena were disgruntled, while those who did not get anything were loyal," he said.

Thackeray also thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Twitter.

à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥, à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¤ ! — Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) June 29, 2022

(with inputs from PTI)