Nagpur: Man accused in dacoity case alleges torture in police custody

An accused in a dacoity case alleged before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court at Saoner in Nagpur district that a police officer subjected him to severe torture on his private parts in custody, news agency PTI reported.

The allegation prompted the judge to order a medical examination of the accused, while an inquiry was on into the matter.

Taking serious note of the allegation, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Vishal Anand on Tuesday shifted the officer -- Khaparkheda police station in-charge API Pravin Mundhe -- to the police headquarters.

According to PTI, some persons were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing four iron plates from a WCL mine and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that related to dacoity, was registered against them.

The accused were produced in the court last week when their police custody ended.

One of the accused, aged 22, told the court he was subjected to severe torture in custody. He told the judge that the in-charge of the Khaparkheda police station, where he was lodged, forcibly removed his clothes and set his private parts on fire.

SP Anand said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashit Kamble is conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Torture in police custody and even certain cases of deaths in police custody has always been a concern among rights groups and activists in Maharashtra.

In a separate case, earlier in March 2022, the Pant Nagar police have come under the scanner of the Crime Branch after an Airoli resident, arrested on cheating charges, died in police custody. Family and friends of Amol Sonawane, 38, alleged police tortured him which led to his death. Police arrested Sonawane on the night of March 9 after receiving complaints that he had duped people of crores on the pretext of selling flats for cheap.

In October 2021, a 35-year-old man from the Phase Pardhi tribe died early this week after allegedly being subjected to custodial torture at Vijapur Naka police station in Solapur district. His family said that the tribe’s members are often picked up by the police when a crime takes place in the city. Bhima Kale died in a hospital on October 3 but his family did not take his body for two days. “He was picked up by police on September 18 but he was produced before the court on September 23. Why did the police keep him in illegal detention for almost a week? He was badly beaten during the illegal detention,” his cousin Rajesh had told mid-day then.

(With inputs from PTI)