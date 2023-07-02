Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: ‘We wanted her to take the train, but didn’t get a seat’

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 July,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

25 dead in Samruddhi bus fire; eye witness claims lives could have been saved if quick response teams arrived well-equipped

Nagpur-based Vidarbha Travels carrying a total of 33 passengers was en route Pune from Nagpur, when the driver hit a four-feet-tall pole. The impact of the collision caused the bus to hit the divider and overturn. The bus caught fire soon after

A pall of gloom has descended on the home of the Taydes, who hail from Wardha. The family lost 19-year-old Tanisha Tayde, who was among 24 others, who died in the incident on Saturday. Tanisha had recently completed her Class XII exams in Nagpur, and was heading to Pune to pursue her higher education.


“She was coming here to confirm her admission at Fergusson College for BSc Microbiology,” said her sister Meghna, who works at an IT company in the city. This is the second tragedy to have hit the family in two months; Meghna lost her father in May to brain hemorrhage. “Tanisha was the intelligent one in the family. This is the first time that she was travelling such a long distance.” The family wanted her to take the train, but couldn’t get a seat in time.


“I spoke to her at 11 pm on Friday, when the bus had stopped at a dhaba; I told her to sleep it off as she had a long day ahead,” Meghna said, “I didn’t know that this was the last time I would hear her voice.” At the time of going to press, Tanisha’s mother still did not know that her younger daughter was dead. “I don’t have the heart to tell her the truth.” 

