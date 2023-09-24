Maharashtra Congress, on Sunday, slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him arrogant. They shared a video in which the Deputy CM’s misconduct with a man affected by floods in Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Listen to this article Nagpur Rains: Maharashtra Congress slams Devendra Fadnavis over video of alleged misconduct x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress, on Sunday, slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him arrogant. They shared a video in which the Deputy CM’s misconduct with a man affected by floods in Nagpur. The Congress sharing the video said that his haughtiness was the effect of him having assumed power.

They wrote, “Haughtiness of arrogant Fadnavis with citizens reporting damage caused by rainwater. Is this the way to deal with our voters? If it is not the effect of power, what else can be called?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video footage taken from a news channel shows Deputy CM Fadnavis, who is presently in flood-affected Nagpur, his home turf, trying to get into his vehicle after interacting with the public as they keep lamenting their issues. A visibly annoyed Fadnavis later tugged on a man who was sharing his woes and pushed him.

The man in the video seemed taken aback by Fadnavis’ reaction.

The video drew the ire of other netizens as well who slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party leader for his misconduct and said the public should vote them out for behaving poorly with them.

Nagpur deluged

Nagpur had been receiving extremely heavy rainfall; it received rainfall of 109 mm in three hours, including 90mm between 2 am and 4 am on Saturday which inundated several areas in Orange City.

According to a report in PTI, the National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart SDRF have undertaken relief and rescue operations across the largest city in Vidarbha region, said Fadnavis.

He, while speaking to media said, “As many as 10,000 homes have been affected. Mud has entered houses. The administration is providing medicines and help in cleaning up flood-affected areas. The level of damage is serious. The amount of rainfall was higher than the carrying capacity of the area.”

He visited areas in the vicinity of Ambazari Lake, the city’s largest waterbody which breached its boundaries on September 23. He said that Nag River’s infrastructure will have to be rebuilt while the state government will take a call on infrastructural developments to undertake to minimize damage when Ambazaari Lake overflows.

According to the PTI report, four, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents, while more than 400 people had to be shifted to safety on Saturday. Subsequently, relief work began in full swing on Sunday after extremely heavy rains hit the city.

With PTI inputs