Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Nagpur violence: Aaditya criticizes BJP; Uddhav Thackeray says, Maharashtra govt should raze Aurangzeb's tomb x 00:00

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday criticized the BJP over the Nagpur violence stating that the incident highlights the party’s failure to govern.

Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that the violence occurred in the hometown of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, and accused the BJP of being "shameless" about the situation.

Aaditya claimed that when the BJP fails to govern effectively, they resort to violence and riots, and this has become their pattern in every state. He specifically mentioned Manipur as an example, suggesting that the BJP's actions in that state are a sign of what they want to turn Maharashtra into.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Nagpur violence, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "The BJP is shameless about this because this incident has happened in the hometown of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern, they resort to violence, riots and this… pic.twitter.com/ceGgx4Fqo6 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA also expressed concerns over the BJP's focus on the past, saying, "They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived 300-400 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future or the present."

"Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern, they resort to violence, riots and this is their set formula in every state. They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived 300-400 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future. They cannot speak about the present," he said, the PTI reported.

Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of orchestrating the tomb controversy to distract from the state government's failures. He claimed the BJP was trying to "make a Manipur of Maharashtra".

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, slamming the BJP for raking up a '400-year-old issue', said that thee government should raze Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad.

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Vidhan Bhawan premises, a day after protests against Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' home town.

"Raze Aurangzeb's tomb immediately, but do call Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu when that happens," Uddhav Thackeray said, according to the PTI.

Uddhav said that Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat and was vanquished and died in Maharashtra.

"If BJP has any issue with green colour, it should remove the green colour from their flag," Uddhav Thackeray said, adding that "You tried to malign our party's saffron flag and try to teach us Hindutva," as per the PTI.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)