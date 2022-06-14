Name new Borivali flyover after CDS Bipin Rawat: BJP writes to BMC

BJP leaders write to the civic body, asking that the bridge be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat; also demand that Devendra Fadnavis is invited for the inauguration

The east-west flyover in Borivli is ready for inauguration after four years

The Borivli flyover, which took four years for construction and is finally set for inauguration, has met another challenge with the BJP demanding that the bridge be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat. Former corporators from the party handed over a letter to the BMC administration in this regard on Monday. They have also asked that Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis be invited for the inauguration alongside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



The Bharatiya Janata Party’s delegation included party leaders from Borivli and Kandivli, along with former group leader Prabhakar Shinde and party spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat. The letter, written by local MP Gopal Shetty, was handed over to P Velrasu, additional commissioner of the BMC.

“The work for this flyover was first recommended and followed up by MP Gopal Shetty. Now the work of this bridge is completed. Therefore, MP Gopal Shetty has demanded that the bridge be opened immediately for traffic. In the coming rainy season, this flyover will provide relief to the citizens from traffic congestion,” said Shirsat.

Velrasu was not available for comment.

