Nana Patole calls Eknath Shinde-led govt 'anti-farmer'

Nana Patole. File Photo

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said that the Eknath Shinde-led government is "anti-farmer".

Speaking after Maharashtra Governor's speech, Nana Patole slammed the state government and said that the Eknath Shinde-led government ignoring the farmers and that his party will raise questions regarding farmers during the Maharashtra budget session.

"Congress' role is to help the farmers. This government is anti-farmer. We will definitely raise issues related to farmers in the Assembly," Patole said.

While talking about the internal issues in Maharashtra Congress, Nana Patole said that there was never any dispute in the party.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, began on Monday with state governor Ramesh Bais addressing the joint session of state Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhawan. CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar along with members of both Houses are present on the first day of the session.

The Budget session will run till March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9.