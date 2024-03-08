Nana Patole says Congress to sound poll bugle on conclusion of nyay yatra on March 17

Nana Patole added that MVA representatives will attend the event at Shivaji Park where Congress plans to sound poll bugle.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will conclude with a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17.

According to a report in PTI, Patole indicated that the party is planning to launch its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the event which will be held at Shivaji Park. The report further stated that the yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12. Patole said that the preparations for the event are approaching completion.

"The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17. The party has got all permissions for the rally," he said.

Nana Patole added that representatives from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP led by Sharad Pawar, will also be in attendance, the PTI report stated.

"We (Congress) will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there," Patole said, emphasising the importance of the event.

To prepare for the yatra, a review meeting was held on Thursday, chaired by the party's state in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, Patole criticised the BJP, accusing it of recruiting leaders from other parties due to a lack of qualified candidates. He criticised the BJP's absence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its original list of candidates, emphasising that the Congress is prepared to contest the Nagpur and Sangli seats.

"The name of such a national leader (Gadkari) should have been on the first list of BJP but it hasn't been done. Congress has a capable candidate for Nagpur and this time the party will win," Nana Patole had said, per the PTI report.

Patole previously said, "The state Congress is geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the issues of seat-sharing with allies, organisational preparation, issues of campaigning were discussed in the meeting of the state election board."

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 constituencies, while the Shiv Sena got 18 seats. The NCP got four seats, with one each for Congress, AIMIM, and an Independent candidate.

