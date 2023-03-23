Modi govt afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s growing influence, says Maha Congress chief Nana Patole

The Maharashtra Congress chief said that Rahul Gandhi took a stand against those who ran away with people's money and the action was taken under pressure by making false accusations against them

Picture Credit: Maharashtra Congress

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday hit out at the union government saying the Narendra Modi-led government is afraid of former party president Rahul Gandhi’s growing influence and it is because of that they are trying to "trap" him.

Patole's remarks came after a Gujarat court convicted Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comments and handed out a two-year jail term.

“Rahul Gandhi had spoken against corruption and highlighted the role of fugitives like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi... It's a fact that they ran away from India after looting public money through the banks," said Patole.

He accused the Centre of pressure tactics as "it is afraid of the growing influence of Rahul Gandhi, the fear of defeat and because of that, they are trying to trap him".

The Maharashtra Congress chief said that Rahul Gandhi took a stand against those who ran away with people's money and the action was taken under pressure by making false accusations against them.

Patole said that if it is a crime to speak against the scamsters like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, then the Congress will intensify its protests by taking to the streets and holding 'jail-bharo' agitations all over Maharashtra.

Also read: Shinde-led Shiv Sena welcomes Gandhi's conviction, says he should be booked for 'insulting' national icons

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's decision, another Congress leader Ashok Chavan said it is clear that the BJP is worried over the growing influence of the Congress across the country. “We are protesting as there is no option but to take to the streets against the pressure tactics of the Modi government,” he said.

Another Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the action against Rahul Gandhi has been taken maliciously, and that too from Gujarat. “The Congress will move to the higher courts to challenge the Surat court’s verdict. Congress will give a befitting reply against such actions of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP),” he said.