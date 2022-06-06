Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nashik villagers help trace 59-yr-old man after Ghatkopar cops refuse to act

Nashik villagers help trace 59-yr-old man after Ghatkopar cops refuse to act

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Villagers from Borgaon near Nashik step up efforts to find Ghatkopar man's 59-year-old father after Ghatkopar cops refuse to allegedly assist

Nashik villagers help trace 59-yr-old man after Ghatkopar cops refuse to act

Subhash Thakre was reunited with his family on Friday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


Villagers of Borgaon in Nashik district helped a Ghatkopar man find his 59-year-old father who had been missing for a month, after police allegedly refused to assist him.  

Subhash Thakre, a resident of Bhim Nagar in Ghatkopar West, had lost his job at a private firm and this took a severe toll on his mental health. On April 30, he left home without informing anyone and didn’t return. Later that day, the family filed a missing person complaint with the police, but there was no development.  




However, a few days back, Subhash called his wife Alka. The family immediately rushed to the police station, hoping for prompt action. However, to their dismay, the police refused any help, asking the family to return the next day, as the officer in charge of the complaint was not on duty that day. 


Show full article

nashik ghatkopar mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK