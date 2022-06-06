Nashik villagers help trace 59-yr-old man after Ghatkopar cops refuse to act

Villagers from Borgaon near Nashik step up efforts to find Ghatkopar man's 59-year-old father after Ghatkopar cops refuse to allegedly assist

Subhash Thakre was reunited with his family on Friday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Villagers of Borgaon in Nashik district helped a Ghatkopar man find his 59-year-old father who had been missing for a month, after police allegedly refused to assist him.

Subhash Thakre, a resident of Bhim Nagar in Ghatkopar West, had lost his job at a private firm and this took a severe toll on his mental health. On April 30, he left home without informing anyone and didn’t return. Later that day, the family filed a missing person complaint with the police, but there was no development.

However, a few days back, Subhash called his wife Alka. The family immediately rushed to the police station, hoping for prompt action. However, to their dismay, the police refused any help, asking the family to return the next day, as the officer in charge of the complaint was not on duty that day.

