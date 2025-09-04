The parameters for ranking educational institutes this year were Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception

Here are the Mumbai institutes that made it to the top 100 in Centre's National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025

While Mumbai University rose up the ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, other eminent educational institutions across the city also secured high positions. Maintaining its place among the top three institutes, Powai-based Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) ranked third in the overall category, right behind IIT-Madras and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). IIT-B is also ranked second in the ‘Innovation’ category, third in Engineering, fourth in Research, and 14th in Management.

The parameters for ranking educational institutes this year were Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The Homi Bhabha State University is placed 20th in the overall category, followed by the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), which at 64th position, Mumbai University at 92nd, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) at 95th.

As for colleges, the Fort-based St Xavier’s College became Mumbai’s only multi-disciplinary college that secured a rank among the top 100, securing the 89th position. Seeing a rise in the ranking parameters such as Teaching, Learning, & Resources and Perception, Principal Dr Karuna Gokarn said, “We have seen an increase in faculty members since last year and our NEP (National Education Policy) implementation has caught momentum, which is why our scores have improved. Recently, we’ve also paid attention to the social media outreach to ensure that courses reach many new students. To boost research output, our college provides seed money research project grants to faculty members, complementing government-funded grants like the Department of Biotechnology (DBT BUILDER) grant."

When it came to management studies, the recently coined Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Mumbai bagged the sixth rank, followed by IIT-B at 14th, SP Jain at 20, while the NMIMS, KJ Somaiya, and Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research made the ranks among the participating colleges.

Mumbai's colleges, however, did not make it to the list in the fields like law, medicine, and architecture this year.