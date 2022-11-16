National Press Day 2022: Wishes and greetings

We bring to you National Press Day messages, Status and wishes to share on social media handles

Representative image. Pic/iStock

Every year, National Press Day is observed on November 16, to hail the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI). The PCI was established in the year, 1966.

The Press Council of India keeps an check on the quality of reportage and journalistic activities of the Indian press. Today, we bring to you National Press Day messages, Status and wishes to share on social media handles

Also read: National Press Day: 5 global journalist networks that advocate press freedom

Wishes, messages, greetings

No country in this world can survive without knowing what is happening inside and outside its boundaries. Wishing a very Happy National Press Day.

It is extremely important for the press of a country to work independently and responsibly. Warm greetings on the occasion of National Press Day.

If there is not a responsible and dutiful press in a nation, the nation cannot progress and prosper. Wishing a very Happy National Press Day.

National Press Day should be observed as it is the day to thank the those who bring us the news and all that is happening around us. Warm wishes on this day.

Press connects us with the world and that’s why we must thank it. Happy National Press Day!

The celebrations of National Press Day are incomplete without celebrating the freedom of the press. A very Happy National Press Day to everyone.

It is not wrong to say not just the present but also the future of the country is in the hands of the press. Warm greetings on National Press Day.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal