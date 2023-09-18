Navi Mumbai: 33-year-old man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online task fraud

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks

A 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of the online task fraud and lost more than Rs 43 lakh to fraudsters who lured him under the pretext of earning big returns, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official told PTI.

"Hoping to earn good returns, the victim ended up paying Rs 43.45 lakh in different bank accounts but never received any remuneration," he told PTI quoting the First Information Report.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far, reported PTI.

The "online task fraud" typically involves trapping victims by making them perform tasks like liking videos etc. and making small payments initially to win their trust. The victims were later lured to invest money to earn big returns, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple and decamped with Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai, police told PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Ghansoli area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official told PTI.

Unidentified persons broke the lock of the temple and stole Rs 10,000 from the donation box, he said.

An offence under sections 454 (house-trespass or breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple management, the official told PTI.

In another case, three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officials to extort money, a Navi Mumbai police official told PTI on Sunday.

The three accused abducted a man on September 15 claiming he was involved in a drug peddling racket and then sought Rs 50,000 from him, the official told PTI.

The victim managed to escape and approached police, after which Raj Kamble (41), Sanjay Gavkar (52) and Dinesh Gangawane (52) were arrested on Friday, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)