Navi Mumbai 6 held for beating man forcing him to lick shoes
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes

Updated on: 29 March,2024 04:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said. The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.


“The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan,” he said.


“The man was accused of stealing cardamom, beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway,” he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

