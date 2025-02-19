Talks underway with FedEx, DHL to make Navi Mumbai a global logistics hub

First commercial Airbus A320 test landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 29, 2024. File Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article NMIA prepares to be a cargo powerhouse; negotiations underway x 00:00

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has initiated discussions with major cargo operators to establish a key cargo hub, leveraging its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The airport, set to launch passenger operations in May 2025, highlights its strategic location and available slots as key advantages for cargo operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the airport’s master plan, 29 hectares are designated for cargo facilities, including ten freighter stands and an automated terminal, with an annual handling capacity of 2.6 million metric tonnes. In the initial phase, a 17.6-hectare cargo terminal with seven freighter stands will be operational, handling up to 0.8 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). Additionally, 49 dedicated truck parking spaces will be available nearby.

NMIA officials confirm ongoing negotiations with global logistics giants and have earmarked space for a dedicated cargo terminal tailored for a hub airline. While domestic cargo operations will begin alongside passenger flights, international cargo movement will commence later.

FedEx is actively planning an international cargo hub in India to enhance connectivity between South Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company is engaging with government authorities to address regulatory requirements, though the final location is still under evaluation. “Discussions are ongoing to finalise a location that aligns with our strategic growth vision. We will announce further details in due course,” a senior FedEx official said.

“The planned India hub will enable efficient movement of goods across South Asia, Europe, and the US. By strengthening India’s trade links with key global markets, it underscores our commitment to economic growth and smarter logistics,” the official added.

FedEx officials also stated they are working with the government to resolve key regulatory aspects for the hub’s establishment. While DHL declined to comment, citing a silent period, sources confirmed that NMIA is in talks with both FedEx and DHL, along with other global logistics firms.

The proposed cargo hub aims to support both point-to-point transport and transhipment for domestic and international markets. FedEx emphasises its strategic role in strengthening India's trade ecosystem and accelerating goods movement. The company remains in active discussions to finalise a location, with further announcements expected.

Indian Air Cargo Industry Growth

Indian airports handled 3.36 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2024, a 7 per cent increase over the previous year (FY 2023). While domestic cargo grew by 3 per cent, international cargo saw a 9.7 per cent rise.