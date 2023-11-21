Navi Mumbai civic officer arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

An official of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual.

An official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual, stated a report in PTI.

An ACB sleuth told PTI on Tuesday that the official asked for a bribe when an individual approached them to have their name included in the tax receipt for a property situated in the Panvel area through online channels. Allegedly, the 36-year-old ward officer demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 to facilitate this process, stated Thane ACB inspector Santosh Patil in an official release.

The property owner complained to the ACB after receiving this demand, and the agency launched a sting investigation on Monday as a result. The operation was effective in documenting the accused's release and capturing him receiving the agreed-upon bribe from the complainant.

Consequently, the defendant has been charged in accordance with the requirements of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as stated in the ACB's announcement.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Navi Mumbai, the police arrested four paan store owners for allegedly stockpiling and selling illegal tobacco items.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly carried out a raid on the businesses located inside the APMC market grounds on Monday. According to a statement from an APMC police station officer, FDA investigators seized products worth Rs 5,000 that were prohibited under tobacco laws during the operation.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the accused, who ranged in age from 23 to 61, were aware of the dangerous effects of the goods they were found in possession of.

As per an official release, the four accused have been charged by the authorities under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, the Indian Penal Code, and FDA regulations.

According to the police official, investigations are being conducted to find out where the prohibited goods came from and where the accused obtained the illicit goods.

Notably, since 2012, Maharashtra has outlawed the sale and use of gutka, perfumed, and flavoured tobacco products. The recent raid is a reflection of ongoing efforts by regulatory agencies to uphold the region's ban on these dangerous chemicals.

