Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai cops book 4 for illegal transportation of cows
<< Back to Elections 2024

Navi Mumbai cops book 4 for illegal transportation of cows

Updated on: 01 April,2024 12:39 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A Navi Mumbai cop said that the cows were crammed inside the tempo & were being transported without proper permits, food or other essential requirements. 

Navi Mumbai cops book 4 for illegal transportation of cows

Representative image

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai cops book 4 for illegal transportation of cows
x
00:00

Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against four persons on charges of illegally transporting cows in an inhumane manner, an official said on Monday. As per a PTI report, a local hotel owner on Sunday had intercepted a tempo on Taloja MIDC road while it was transporting eight cows towards neighbouring Mumbai by the accused. 


According to the PTI report, an official from Taloja police station said that the cows were crammed inside the tempo and were being transported without proper permits, food or other essential requirements. 


The official added that four more cows were spotted kept in deplorable conditions at the premises of the four accused in Taloja. 


The official further told PTI that they registered a case against the four persons based on the hotel owner's complaint. The case was registered under provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Meanwhile, in another case from Navi Mumbai, 65 persons were booked for protesting compensation after a motorist involved in an accident died. As per another PTI report, the 65 persons had staged a road blockade in the city to demand compensation for the deceased, an official said on Monday.

Reportedly, on Saturday, the motorbike and a trailer collided on a highway in Uran following which the rider of the two-wheeler, aged 40, died. The official from Uran station told PTI that the deceased hailed from Mothijui village in the area.

According to the PTI report, around 300 villagers had later arrived at the accident site, laid out the man's body on the road and for almost three hours mounted a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest demanding the owner of the trailer compensate for the man's death. 

The officials told the news agency that the demonstrators caused traffic disruptions on the heavily used Uran-Panvel route.

Following the removal of the protestors, the man's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by a constable at Uran Police Station, a case was filed against eight identified persons and 57 unidentified persons under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc.), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai thane crime mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK