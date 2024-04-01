A Navi Mumbai cop said that the cows were crammed inside the tempo & were being transported without proper permits, food or other essential requirements.

Representative image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai cops book 4 for illegal transportation of cows x 00:00

Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against four persons on charges of illegally transporting cows in an inhumane manner, an official said on Monday. As per a PTI report, a local hotel owner on Sunday had intercepted a tempo on Taloja MIDC road while it was transporting eight cows towards neighbouring Mumbai by the accused.

According to the PTI report, an official from Taloja police station said that the cows were crammed inside the tempo and were being transported without proper permits, food or other essential requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official added that four more cows were spotted kept in deplorable conditions at the premises of the four accused in Taloja.

The official further told PTI that they registered a case against the four persons based on the hotel owner's complaint. The case was registered under provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, in another case from Navi Mumbai, 65 persons were booked for protesting compensation after a motorist involved in an accident died. As per another PTI report, the 65 persons had staged a road blockade in the city to demand compensation for the deceased, an official said on Monday.

Reportedly, on Saturday, the motorbike and a trailer collided on a highway in Uran following which the rider of the two-wheeler, aged 40, died. The official from Uran station told PTI that the deceased hailed from Mothijui village in the area.

According to the PTI report, around 300 villagers had later arrived at the accident site, laid out the man's body on the road and for almost three hours mounted a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest demanding the owner of the trailer compensate for the man's death.

The officials told the news agency that the demonstrators caused traffic disruptions on the heavily used Uran-Panvel route.

Following the removal of the protestors, the man's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by a constable at Uran Police Station, a case was filed against eight identified persons and 57 unidentified persons under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 141, 143, 145 (unlawful assembly), 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc.), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.