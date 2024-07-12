Navi Mumbai cops: Probationary IAS officer allegedly pressured DCP to release theft suspect

Navi Mumbai cops said on May 18 probationary IAS officer allegedly called DCP Vivek Pansare & urged him to release one transporter being held for theft.

The Navi Mumbai police have notified the Maharashtra government that probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar reportedly sought to convince a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to release a man apprehended in a theft case, according to an official on Friday.

The incident occurred on May 18 at Panvel police station, when probationary IAS officer Khedkar allegedly called DCP Vivek Pansare and urged him to release transporter Ishwar Uttarwade, who was being held for theft. According to the official, Khedkar argued for Uttarwade's innocence and said the allegations were minimal, reported PTI.

According to the report, despite probationary IAS officer Khedkar identifying herself during the call, DCP Pansare was unsure whether the caller was a genuine IAS officer or an imposter. The Navi Mumbai police did not respond to the call, and Uttarwade remains in judicial custody.

Khedkar recently made headlines after being transferred from Pune to Washim district before completing her training, sparking outrage over calls for a separate cabin and personnel, the PTI report stated.

An earlier report quoted the district collector Buvaneswari S saying, "Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar joined the district collector's office for training purposes as per the order of the Maharashtra State government order. She will be learning with various government departments during her training period."

According to the report. after learning about Khedkar's actions, the Navi Mumbai police contacted the Pune collector's office and a top home department officer. DCP Pansare, acting on advice from the home department, reported the call to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, who is also in charge of the home department.

There are other charges that probationary IAS officer Khedkar abused disability rules and Other Backward Class quotas to secure her place in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), the report added.

Meanwhile, the Centre has formed a single-member committee to investigate claims about Khedkar's candidature and other facts. The Centre announced on Thursday that an additional secretary-rank officer will handle this probe, the report stated.

Probationary IAS officer Khedkar, who took charge as Washim's assistant collector on Thursday, told the reporters, "I am happy to join duty at the Washim District Collectorate and am looking forward to working here."

"I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don't provide (allow) me to speak on this," the IAS officer told PTI when asked about the allegations levelled against her.

With PTI inputs