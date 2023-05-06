Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative

Updated on: 06 May,2023 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Opts for trolley-bus system called Metro Neo, which has capability of being upgraded to light Metro system; experts criticise decision

Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative

The Metro Neo, an electric trolley-bus system


Navi Mumbai has scaled down its Metro project into an electric trolley-bus system, known as Metro Neo. This, in one stroke, isolates the satellite city of Navi Mumbai from any future Metro rail connections with the upcoming Maha Mumbai Metro network being developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and has broken the link for any future expansion. 

