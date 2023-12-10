Navi Mumbai: Lok Adalat settles Rs 81 lakh claim for man's road accident death

A Lok Adalat in Navi Mumbai settled an Rs 81 lakh settlement between a man's family and the insurance of the vehicle involved in a 2017 road accident.

A Lok Adalat in Navi Mumbai's Belapur settled a Rs 81 lakh settlement between a man's family, who unfortunately died in a road accident in 2017, and the insurance of the vehicle involved, a report in PTI stated. According to a court official, this settlement is the highest amount ever achieved at the Belapur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), indicating a noteworthy outcome from the Saturday session, the report added.

According to his family's claim to the tribunal, Nilesh Shambaji Shivsharan, a 32-year-old senior associate in a private company, died four years ago when the cab he was riding in collided with another car on Mulund-Airoli road, the PTI report added.

According to the report, the claimants--the deceased's wife, mother, and young son--said that the deceased earned Rs 45,223 monthly and requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for his death. The claim identified the taxi driver and the insurance firm as respondents.

A decision was obtained during a recent Lok Adalat session presided over by District and Additional Sessions Judge PS Vithalani. The vehicle's insurer agreed to pay Rs 81 lakh in compensation to the deceased man's family, bringing the case to a close, the PTI report added.

With PTI inputs

