Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation orders closure of institute for 'illegal' stem cell therapy

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, "Stem cell therapy was being illegally provided by this institute for many years and they were advertising it as well

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered the closure of NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai for carrying out "illegal" stem cell therapy at the institute. NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, "Stem cell therapy was being illegally provided by this institute for many years and they were advertising it as well."

"Using this therapy, the institute claimed to treat disabled children and millions of rupees were charged from the families of the patients. No significant scientific research on this therapy has come so far. Despite this, the institute claimed to give such therapy to the citizens of many countries," the commissioner added. The commissioner stated that recently, the municipal corporation received a complaint that the institute harassed a person so much for hospital fees that he had to sell his house in a hurry.

Also Read: Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot

He said, "After this, the municipal corporation gathered information about this hospital and found out that illegal work was being conducted here. The municipal corporation then ordered to close the hospital."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever