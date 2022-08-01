Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 32 new cases of Covid-19 on August 1

With the addition of these cases on August 1, there are 290 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,052 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to NMMC data.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,977.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,437 after 176 patients recovered from the infection.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Of the 164 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and one of them is on oxygen support, it said.

As many as 6,689 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,78,36,284. The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 2,973 days, and the overall growth rate between July 25 and 31 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated.