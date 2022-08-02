Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 44 new cases of Covid-19 on August 2

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of these cases on August 2, there are 281 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Tuesday reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on August 2, there are 281 active cases in Navi Mumbai now.

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,052 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to NMMC data.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 329 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,25,306, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,700 after 263 patients recovered from the infection.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,955 active cases.

