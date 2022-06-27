Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 451 new cases of Covid-19 on June 26

With the addition of these cases on June 26, there are 1,968 active cases in the city now

File Pic

Navi Mumbai on Sunday reported 451 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on June 26, there are 1,968 active cases in the city now.

There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,051.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,700 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,371 and the fatality count to 19,599.

Thane city reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection count to 1,89,984, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).