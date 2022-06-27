Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai NMMC reports 451 new cases of Covid 19 on June 26

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 451 new cases of Covid-19 on June 26

Updated on: 27 June,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of these cases on June 26, there are 1,968 active cases in the city now

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 451 new cases of Covid-19 on June 26

File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Sunday reported 451 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on June 26, there are 1,968 active cases in the city now.




There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,051.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,700 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,371 and the fatality count to 19,599.

Thane city reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection count to 1,89,984, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

navi mumbai Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK