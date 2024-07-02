Navi Mumbai police to assign 1 major case per month for quality probe: Top cop

Milind Bharambe said each police station in Navi Mumbai now has 50-60 per cent more investigation officers (IOs).

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe/ File Photo

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has announced that each investigation officer will be handed only one significant case every month to ensure high-quality investigations. This action is part of the force's preparedness for the successful implementation of new criminal laws.

According to Bharambe, each police station in Navi Mumbai now has 50-60 per cent more investigation officers (IOs). This increase in people and concentrated training is intended to maintain investigation standards, particularly with the implementation of the e-complaint facility under the new regulations, reported PTI.

According to the report, three new criminal laws took effect on Monday, replacing colonial-era provisions. These include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

"The number of investigation officers at each police station in Navi Mumbai has been increased to 50-60 per cent as training has been given to the personnel at each police station level, and to maintain the quality of probe, an IO will be given only one major case in a month," Bharambe told the news agency. He also highlighted that quality investigations take time, therefore workload distribution is critical, the report stated.

"With the new criminal laws, there is a facility to file e-complaint, due to which cases will increase. Hence, there is a possibility that the investigation officers would face pressure in cases, which leads to burking, ignoring or pendency of cases and the officer may not do proper justice with a case," Bharambe was quoted in PTI report as saying.

The Navi Mumbai Police have also focused on gathering scientific data and conducting professional investigations. Bharambe emphasised the pre-existing 'Yatharth' system, which includes video recording of crime sites and victim testimony to prevent evidence manipulation, reported PTI.

According to the report, furthermore, the force employs "I-Bikes and I-Cars" outfitted with forensic scientific gear and professionals to ensure proper evidence collecting at event scenes. This systematic technique is intended to improve the quality and dependability of investigations.

Bharambe stated that with these procedures in place, the Navi Mumbai Police are well-prepared for the changes brought about by the new criminal legislation, the report stated.