Activist alleges this has been an issue for three years; says flamingo displacement would increase the risk of ‘bird hits’ at upcoming airport

Flamingos visit the wetland every year

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Seawoods flamingos being chased away again x 00:00

Incidents of attempting to hurt and drive flamingos away from the lake next to Seawoods Estate (NRI Wetlands/Talawe wetlands)—considered a severe threat to the pink tourists visiting Navi Mumbai—seem to continue with reports of miscreants trying to chase them away twice this week. The wetland is a well-known destination among birdwatchers looking to spot the migratory birds during low tide. However, a video that emerged in the last three to four days shows miscreants chasing them away. The video went viral after a nature lover posted it on social networking sites.



A miscreant driving away the migratory birds during low tide

On May 10, Navi Mumbai resident Joita Upadhyay tweeted: “There are people trying to harm and chase the flamingos away from our beloved Navi Mumbai. This is the lake beside Seawoods Estates where a man was seen harming the flamingos and chasing them away. Authorities need to be alerted immediately.”

Also Read: How Velas village's efforts to protect Olive Ridley turtles helps study them

On Thursday, two miscreants were once again seen chasing away the birds. An alert citizen informed the NRI police station following which even the police visited the spot. “Since Navi Mumbai is being termed as the Flamingo City, authorities should ensure that the birds and their habitat are protected. It’s of no use if we just put up flamingo models across the city,” nature lover Mani Iyer said.

In May 2021, mid-day had done a story about how a green activist from Navi Mumbai alleged that some people are trying to scare away the birds at the NRI Wetlands. According to Navi Mumbai-based environmentalist Sunil Agarwal, this has been an ongoing issue over the last three years. “The water level is kept high and in May, when water reduces because of heat, the builder’s security personnel drive away the flamingos. Can't imagine the builder can stoop to this level when the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Disturbing their natural habitat increases the risk of ‘bird hits’ at the Navi Mumbai International Airport which is being developed by the same group in association with CIDCO,” Agarwal said.



Security guards allegedly deployed by the builder

A nature lover photographed two miscreants involved in Thursday’s incident, alleging that they were security personnel deployed by the builder. “Until now we thought they were labourers, but yesterday we got to know with surety that they are security personnel deployed by the builder,” said the nature lover.

Forest department says…

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell, S V Ramarao said, “I have informed the range forest officers concerned to look into the matter and take necessary action against the miscreants chasing the flamingos away.”

3 years

Since flamingos are being driven away