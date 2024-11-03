Nawab Malik's candidature won't impact Mahayuti's prospects: Praful Patel

Speaking to reporters in Gondia, Praful Patel asserted that the allegations against Nawab Malik remain unproven in court

NCP leader Nawab Malik. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel has stated that Nawab Malik’s candidacy for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will not impact the Mahayuti alliance’s prospects elsewhere in the state. Malik, the official candidate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, is contesting from the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency in Mumbai, despite facing accusations of money laundering and alleged ties to associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters in Gondia, Patel asserted that the allegations against Malik remain unproven in court. “He is a long-time colleague. If the BJP or Shiv Sena chooses not to back his candidature, or if they wish to field their own nominee against him, they are free to do so. We will take steps to ensure the Mahayuti alliance’s chances remain strong in other areas of the state,” said Patel, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Malik, a former minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cabinet, gained public attention in 2021 when he criticised the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) then-Mumbai director, Sameer Wankhede, over the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs-on-cruise case. Later, the NCB dropped charges against Aryan Khan due to lack of evidence.

Malik was arrested in 2022 on allegations related to a case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and associates, including Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon. However, he was later granted bail for medical reasons.

Following the NCP’s internal split in July last year, Malik joined Ajit Pawar’s faction, despite opposition from ally BJP. The NCP is contesting the 20 November assembly elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

In addition to Malik’s candidacy, the NCP has fielded his daughter Sana Malik for the Anushakti Nagar seat, a constituency previously represented by her father. The BJP has made it clear it will not be campaigning for Nawab Malik but has no objections to supporting his daughter Sana’s candidacy.