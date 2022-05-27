Breaking News
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in Cordelia cruise drugs case

Updated on: 27 May,2022 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The chargesheet is likely to be filed today in the special NDPS court

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in Cordelia cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan. File Pic


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given clean chit to Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug case. The chargesheet is likely to be filed today in the special NDPS court. The NCB led by Sameer Wankhede had arrested 20 accused in the case and now the SIT has dropped charges against six of them, including Aryan Khan. 

“We are filing complaint against 14, people and six accused have not been chargesheeted as there is no evidence against them," NCB DDG and SIT chief Sanjay Singh told Mid-Day. 




The NCB had arrested 20 people in the case, of which 18 are out on bail. Apart from Aryan, four organisers Gopalji Anand, Samir Saighan, Bhaskar Aroda, Manav Singhal and Avin Sahu have not been named in the chargesheet. 


