NCP, BJP workers clash in Thane district; 16 held

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred outside a gymnasium in the Bhopar area following a heated exchange between local leaders of both the parties over some issue

Activists of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday came to blows in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which 16 of them were arrested, police said.


The incident occurred outside a gymnasium in the Bhopar area following a heated exchange between local leaders of both the parties over some issue, a police official said. Two cross First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


