NCP chief Sharad Pawar bats for caste census

Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Addressing a meeting of the NCP OBC cell, Pawar said everybody should get what is rightfully due to them

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded a caste-based census, saying such an exercise was necessary to ensure social equality.

Addressing a meeting of the NCP OBC cell, Pawar said everybody should get what is rightfully due to them.




"We are not asking anything for free. There is no option but to conduct a caste-based census," the former Union minister said.


sharad pawar maharashtra nationalist congress party

