NCP chief Sharad Pawar had discussions with the activists and experts from various fields invited by him

Pic/Sharad Pawar/X

NCP chief Sharad Pawar discusses prevailing socio-political situation with activists and experts

Pawar discussed the current social, economic and political situation in the country The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, is the constituent of the opposition I-N-D-I-A bloc Pawar had discussions with the activists and experts from various fields invited by him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Monday discussed the current "social, economic and political situation" in the country with activists and experts from various fields invited by him, according to the PTI.

Had a meeting with activists and experts from various fields and discussed increasing participation of people on changing the current conditions. A detailed discussion on the social, economic and political situation in the country," Sharad Pawar posted on X.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Ram Puniyani, Irfan Engineer, member of MKCL Farida Lambay, Saba Khan, Ulka Mahajan and Shaheen Kadri among others, he said.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, is the constituent of the opposition I-N-D-I-A bloc.

The Pawar senior had targeted the Centre over action by investigating agencies against opposition leaders. He had also accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states.

In July, the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar plunged into crisis after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, last week, the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP on Saturday said that it has told the Election Commission that there was no dispute in the party, except that a few mischievous individuals have defected from the organisation for their personal ambitions, a reference to the rebel group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, according to the PTI.

In a statement, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by the former Union minister said the Election Commission (EC) had sought its response to a petition filed by Ajit Pawar, and the party submitted its "preliminary response" to the poll panel on September 7.

"We have established the recurring contradictory stands of Ajit Pawar and how he has, without any legal or material basis, made a claim before the Election Commission," the Sharad Pawar faction said.

"We have communicated to the Election Commission that there exists no dispute within the party and that except for a few mischievous individuals, who for their personal ambitions, have defected from the party," it said.

It further stressed that the organisation remains intact and overwhelmingly united behind party president Sharad Pawar.

(with PTI inputs)