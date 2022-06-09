NCP fields Eknath Khadse, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Khadse, the former state revenue minister, had resigned from the BJP in 2020 and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra

Eknath Khadse. File Pic

The NCP on Thursday named Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar as its candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Nimbalkar is the present chairman of the Upper House of the state Legislature.

