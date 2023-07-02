BREAKING: NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday.

#MaharashtraPolitics | NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/F58i9WvtJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition in the Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

"On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed," he said.

Sharad Pawar also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

"I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs," Ajit Pawar said at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP.

He demanded the party leadership to assign him any role in the party organisation. The 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP was held in Mumbai on June 21.

In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, Ajit Pawar said, "I am told that I don't act tough as the leader of the opposition". Pawar added that it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand.

"Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he added.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shinde-faction.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president.

Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

(with inputs from PTI)