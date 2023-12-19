Breaking News
NCP leader Prajakt Tanpure, father summoned by court

Updated on: 19 December,2023 01:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Special Judge R N Rokade had, on Saturday, taken the cognizance of two supplementary chargesheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate. His order was made available on Monday

A special court in Mumbai issued summonses to former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Prajakt Tanpure and his father Prasad Tanpure after taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against them in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case.


The other accused in the case, including Congress leader Ranjeet Deshmukh, Shiv Sena leader Arjunrao Panditrao Khotkar, builder Jugal Kishor Tapadiya and industrialist Padmakar Muley, have also been summoned.


All of them have been directed to appear before the court on January 12. The court said there is prima facie evidence to indicate the accused committed the offence of money laundering as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).


Special Judge R N Rokade had, on Saturday, taken cognizance of two supplementary chargesheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate. His order was made available on Monday.

Tanpure was a minister of state for urban development, energy, tribal development, higher and technical education and disaster management in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government. His father Prasad Tanpure is a former Member of Parliament. The case pertains to an alleged scam in the Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK)—co-operative sugar factories—and Sahakari Soot Girnis.

The ED’s action is based on an FIR dated August 26, 2019 registered by Mumbai police’s (EOW under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

