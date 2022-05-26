Breaking News
NCP lists eight 'failures' of Modi government

NCP lists eight 'failures' of Modi government

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the country has "lost a lot" under the BJP-led central government which completed eight years in office on May 26

NCP chief Sharad Pawar


The NCP on Thursday claimed the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government have been marked by a series of "failures" and counted rising inflation, high rate of unemployment and unchecked hate politics as prominent among them.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the country has "lost a lot" under the BJP-led central government which completed eight years in office on May 26.




He listed rising inflation, high unemployment, "suppression of democracy", failure to safeguard national security, hate politics, historic fall in value of the rupee, "economic collapse" and erosion of social fabric as the eight "failures" of the government.


