NCP Pune unit demands MLC seat for party ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

A delegation led by NCP leader Deepak Mankar met with Ajit Pawar in Mumbai to make a formal claim for a seat ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

As the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls approach on July 12, the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction) has requested one Legislative Council seat for the city.

A delegation led by Pune Unit President Deepak Mankar met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai to make a formal claim for the seat ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. Mankar noted that obtaining a seat is critical to the party's strategy in the next Vidhan Sabha election in October. Pune City has eight assembly seats, two of which are held by the NCP, reported ANI.

According to the report, concerns have been voiced regarding probable issues in seat-sharing discussions for future elections, citing recent Lok Sabha election results that show opponents in the lead.

NCP leader Deepak Mankar emphasised that local party members believe having an MLC from Pune is critical for political leverage and bargaining strength during seat-sharing negotiations. Mankar told ANI, "As the state will go for Vidhan Sabha polls later in the year in October and Pune city has eight assembly seats out which two are with NCP. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the opponents have shown a lead which has raised concerns among party workers about potential hurdles during seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly polls. Therefore, to strengthen the position of the party while going in the election a seat in the council is crucial in forming an effective strategy for the Legislative Assembly elections."

He added, "Local office-bearers are insistent that the party should secure at least one out of the 11 available Council seats. They believe that having a party MLC from Pune is necessary for political leverage and negotiating power during seat-sharing talks with other parties".

Elaborating on potential candidates, he said, "I have been in politics for a long time. Also, I have good contacts across the state, so, if the opportunity is given, I will take the responsibility to be the Member of Legislative Council, but the final decision lies with our top leadership to decide a candidate for the MLC post."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared that elections for 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on July 12, with the incumbent MLCs' six-year terms ending on July 27. The nomination process has commenced, with the deadline for nominations on July 2 and withdrawals on July 5. The party is prepared to accept Ajit Pawar's final decision and will continue to work towards its aims in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.