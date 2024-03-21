NCP (SP) challenges Ajit Pawar to relinquish 'clock' symbol following SC orders

Ajit Pawar colluded with BJP to take NCP, but party cadres still back Sharad Pawar and NCP(SP), Mahesh Tapase said.

Following Supreme Court directions, the NCP (SP) launched a scathing attack on rival NCP President Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. He dared Ajit Pawar to give up the 'Clock' sign and run in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a new symbol.

Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson of NCP (SP), addressed the media, claiming that Ajit Pawar's NCP had been embarrassed by the Supreme Court's decision and challenged him to remove the 'Clock' sign. He also accused Ajit Pawar of conspiring with the BJP to steal the original NCP formed by Sharad Pawar, reported IANS.

“Ajit Pawar colluded with the BJP to take the original NCP founded by Sharad Pawar. However, he failed to realise that the party cadres are still backing Sharad Pawar and NCP(SP),” the IANS report quoted Mahesh Tapase saying.

The NCP, founded 25 years ago by senior leader Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023, with the Election Commission recognising the Ajit Pawar side as the NCP and giving them the moniker and iconic 'Clock' symbol.

Tapase disclosed that, as an interim measure, the NCP (SP) has been assigned the 'Trumpeter' emblem for the 2018 elections, as ordered by the Supreme Court and said that the top court ordered Ajit Pawar's faction to declare in their publicity materials that the 'Clock' emblem case is still pending and is subject to the outcome of the NCP (SP) lawsuit.

Tapase said, "We have petitioned against this in the apex court and the outcome is awaited. As an interim measure, we have been allotted the ‘Trumpeter’ symbol for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The Supreme Court has also directed that this symbol cannot be given to any other candidate or party and shall be reserved only for the NCP (SP)."

“The top court also ordered the Ajit Pawar faction to make a public declaration in its publicity materials that the matter of the use of the ‘Clock’ symbol is sub judice and is subject to the outcome of the NCP(SP)’s petition,” Mahesh Tapase added.

According to the report, Tapase saw the Supreme Court's views on the 10th Schedule of the Constitution as a setback for Ajit Pawar's NCP and a warning to other factions considering illicit political defections with the BJP's backing. Tapase reiterated their stance, urging Ajit Pawar's NCP to abandon the 'Clock' symbol if they still have any sense of self-respect.

“In this context, not only are the apex court’s observations a huge setback for Ajit Pawar's NCP, but also set boundaries for other factions who may harbour ambitions of indulging in illegitimate political defections with the help of the BJP. If Ajit Pawar’s NCP is left with even one per cent self-respect then it should give up its claim on the ‘Clock’ and should contest future elections on a new symbol," Tapase said.