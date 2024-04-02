NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil criticises Ajit Pawar's pursuit of power

Jayant Patil, campaigning ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 warned against surrendering ideals for power, referring to Ajit Pawar's decision to join Shiv Sena-led govt

During the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign launch for Nilesh Lanke, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate for the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, NCP (SP) state unit president Jayant Patil took a veiled shot at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, criticising the pursuit of power at any cost.

Patil, campaigning in Pathardi, Ahmednagar district, warned against surrendering ideals for power, referring to Ajit Pawar's decision to join the Shiv Sena-led government in July after leaving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reported PTI.

The news agency report further stated that Patil showed trust in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ability to effect change while campaigning for Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray as leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

"Today, some individuals say they are joining power to work for the people. But accepting such helplessness for power is not good," Jayant Patil was quoted as saying.

He added, "People are standing strong with Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (members of Maha Vikas Aghadi). People are confident that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can change the current situation."

Reportedly, Jayant Patil, while speaking at the event ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, also denounced the electoral bonds system as a form of corruption and pushed the government to publicise its accomplishments during the previous decade.

"The government is raising questions through advertisements about what Congress did in the last 70 years. The country has reached this stage on the foundation of the work done in the 70 years," he said.

Patil commended Nilesh Lanke, citing his popularity and previous contributions as an MLA, and expressed confidence that Lanke will effectively represent the people's interests in Delhi if elected to the Lok Sabha.

"I am sure he will take the voice of common people to Delhi," he added.

Jayant Patil's remarks on Ajit Pawar came after the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said that the opposition raised a bogey of the Constitution being changed every time elections are approaching since they do not have better issues to discuss. He was quoted in reports as saying, "The opposition does not have issues. Now they say the ruling alliance, after winning 400 seats, will change the Constitution. It will not happen."