NCP split: Only the party of which I am national president can use my photograph, says Sharad Pawar

04 July,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph.


Speaking to reporters, Pawar stated, "Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph."


"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," Pawar added.


Sharad Pawar's statement came two days after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the NCP joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Earlier, the Ajit Pawar faction removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president.

Jayant Patil has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar and his associates.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the political crisis in his party caused by Ajit Pawar.

"Sharad Pawar is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments," said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution," Crasto said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

