Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar were seen gathered outside the YB Chavan Centre in the city ahead of a meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article NCP split: We have everyone with us, says Praful Patel as Ajit Pawar unfurls party flag x 00:00

Praful Patel, the leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed confidence on Wednesday that the majority of the party's legislators are in their support, stating that there is "no need to worry," ANI reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while arriving to attend a party meeting called by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Bandra, Patel said, "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the meeting, Ajit Pawar, along with other party leaders, unfurled the NCP flag at the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also asserted that they have the numbers. "We will see the number of leaders sitting on the stage and at other places. Supporters are signing papers and they are asked from where they have come. The exact number of leaders can only be seen on the stage," Bhujbal said, according to the ANI.

The crisis within the NCP is escalating, with two factions calling separate meetings today in an apparent display of strength.

Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar were seen gathered outside the YB Chavan Centre in the city ahead of a meeting called by Sharad Pawar. NCP working president and MP, Supriya Sule, also reached the venue, the ANI reported.

NCP suffered a split on Sunday when Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government along with eight other MLAs.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has filed a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar has removed his close aides, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, from the party for "anti-party activities."

Praful Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been a close associate of Pawar and was appointed as the working president of the NCP last month. He was a minister in the Congress-led UPA government along with Pawar. Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, had written to him seeking action against the two MPs.

(with ANI inputs)