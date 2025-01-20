Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed NCP’s commitment to secularism, vowing to resist communal discord and divisive politics, while urging fairness in welfare schemes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasised on Monday that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is firmly committed to secularism and progressive politics, vowing to resist any attempts to create religious disharmony in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the NCP district office in Jalna, Pawar reiterated the party’s resolve to uphold Maharashtra's legacy of social unity and inclusivity. According to PTI, he said, “Maharashtra has always been a beacon of progressive thought and social harmony. The NCP stands unwaveringly for unity and secularism. We will not tolerate those who sow seeds of hatred and indulge in divisive politics.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also stated unequivocally that the NCP, under his leadership, would not permit individuals with questionable reputations to join its ranks. “I urge party members not to include tainted individuals in our party. The NCP will not allow persons with a bad reputation to tarnish its image,” Pawar added.

According to PTI reports, Pawar addressed concerns regarding the misuse of the state government’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme intended to support economically disadvantaged women. He called on ineligible beneficiaries, including those who pay income tax, to voluntarily relinquish their claims to the scheme’s benefits.

“Those who are financially capable and fall outside the eligibility criteria should withdraw on their own. The scheme is designed to uplift economically disadvantaged women. Eligible beneficiaries will begin receiving their monthly allowances from next month,” Pawar said, as per PTI.

The Deputy Chief Minister also took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of adopting inconsistent stances regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “When they win elections in states like Karnataka and West Bengal, they have no issues with EVMs. But when they lose, they conveniently blame the same machines,” he remarked.

In his address, Pawar urged NCP workers to gear up for upcoming local body elections, stressing the importance of grassroots mobilisation for the party’s success.

(With inputs from PTI)