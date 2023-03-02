NCPA inaugurates its renovated art gallery with photo exhibition on Metro Line three

NCPA will host a 3-part series of photo exhibition celebrating the making of mega projects

A glimpse of the photo exhibition

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) inaugurated its renovated Dilip Piramal Art Gallery with a 15-day photo exhibition on Mumbai Metro Line - 3 on Thursday.

"It is an opportunity to witness the story in the making of Aqualine and understand the complexity of this engineering marvel through breath-taking visuals of the ongoing construction work," read press release.

NCPA will host a 3-part series of photo exhibition celebrating the making of mega projects, Mumbai Metro Line-3, Mumbai Coastal Road, and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at the renovated Dilip Piramal Art Gallery. The exhibition will be open to public from 3rd to 16th March 2023 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The overall project progress stands at 79.8%. Progress of phase-I from Aarey to BKC stands at 85.2% and phase-II progress from BKC to Cuffe Parade stands at 76%.