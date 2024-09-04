Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled a meeting with MSRTC trade union leaders on Wednesday evening at the Sahyadri Guest House to resolve the issue.

Passengers, wanting to go outstation, return home due to ongoing strike/ Satej Shinde

The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees entered its second day on Wednesday, severely disrupting services and causing inconvenience to millions of passengers, especially with the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024.

According to the MSRTC spokesperson, as of Wednesday noon, 96 of the 251 ST bus stands across the state were completely closed and nearly 82 depots were operating partially. The agency further stated that 73 depots are running smoothly. In the Marathwada region, as many as 26 depots are completely shut while the number of depots shut in the Khandesh region is 32.

The ST administration is repeatedly trying to convince the striking employees to return to work, the agency spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated that despite the MSRTC workers' strike, the E-Shivneri bus services between Mumbai and Pune are running smoothly.

MSRTC strike: Employees demands

According to the PTI report, the employees are demanding salary parity with state government employees, seeking adjustments to their pay scale.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled a meeting with MSRTC trade union leaders on Wednesday evening at the Sahyadri Guest House to resolve the issue. The MSRTC spokesperson expressed optimism that the meeting will yield positive discussions.

They said, "A meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister will be held today. We are optimistic that the discussions will yield positive results and that decisions will be made for employees. We are striving to minimise the inconvenience to travellers ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024."

MSRTC Strike: Impact of the casework on passengers

The strike has had a considerable impact on travellers throughout the state, including the operations of MSRTC's extra buses scheduled for the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024, which begins on September 7.

MSRTC officials indicated that 5,000 more buses, including 4,300 group services, were scheduled to operate between September 3 and 7 from the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar divisions. Over 1,000 buses were scheduled to travel for the Konkan on Wednesday.

The MSRTC administration announced that an industrial court had deemed the strike illegal and ordered all unions and employees to return to work. The corporation has also asked local authorities to file FIRs against anyone who prevents voluntary employees from working and to videotape such situations.

In reaction to the strike's impact, the MSRTC is considering employing drivers and other staff on long-term contracts to ensure that services continue uninterrupted.

With PTI inputs