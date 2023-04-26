Need to induct youth activists in NCP organisation to build new leadership: Sharad Pawar

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 April,2023 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Addressing a meeting of NCP's youth wing, Pawar said parties need to rope in youngsters to build new leadership

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said youth cadres working for five to six years should be inducted into the party organisation to build new leadership.


Addressing a meeting of NCP's youth wing, Pawar said parties need to rope in youngsters to build new leadership.



"I want to tell youths that you will grow in the hierarchy through the commitment to ideology and hard work,'' the veteran politician said.
He said youths are capable of building their own future.


"I want to tell my party leaders that those who are active as youth activists should be included in the party organisation. They should be given organisational work and an opportunity to contest civic polls. We will create new leaders only through this way," Pawar added.

Citing his example, Pawar said he came to Mumbai as a youth Congress activist in 1960 and how he was given the opportunity to contest Assembly polls when he was 27.

"Today, I am 83 years old. Since I was 27, I never looked back as I got the opportunity to work in different capacities as a legislator, parliamentarian, minister at state and Centre and also as chief minister,'' he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

