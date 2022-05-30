Nepal plane crash: Driver says he had dropped Tripathi family to Mumbai airport two days back

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 10:06 AM IST  |  Thane
He also said that it was just two months back they had purchased a new car

Representative Image


For 29-year-old Ashish Sawant, it came as a big shock when he heard that four members of the Tripathi family, for whom he works as a driver here, were on board the plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, as recalled dropping them to the Mumbai airport just two days back.

"I have lost everything," he said with tears rolling down his cheeks even as the fate of the Tripathi family and 18 others on board the ill-fated plane remained unclear as bad weather made it difficult to locate the aircraft that went missing in the mountainous region of Nepal minutes after taking off on Sunday morning.




According to the police here, Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54), his wife Vaibhavi (Bandekar) Tripathi, their 22-year-old son Dhanush and 15-year-old daughter Ritika were on board the Nepalese plane.


thane thane crime bandra kurla nepal mumbai airport mumbai news mumbai

