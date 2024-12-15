Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP, has launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Modi's claim of zero tolerance towards corruption, accusing him of enabling corrupt figures within the BJP and tolerating links with businessmen like Gautam Adani.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his speech in the Lok Sabha, emphasised the importance of zero tolerance towards corruption. Raut questioned the sincerity of the Prime Minister's claims, pointing to the alleged corrupt leaders within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Raut criticised PM Modi's stance, alleging that the presence of such figures within the BJP undermines the credibility of the Prime Minister’s anti-corruption rhetoric. He particularly targeted PM Modi’s ties with business magnate Gautam Adani, suggesting that Modi's tolerance of Adani’s business practices contradicted his professed stance on corruption.

"Ask your 56-inch chest how many corrupt people are around me? He should ask himself. You (PM Modi) are tolerating Adani and yet talk about zero tolerance towards corruption. PM Modi never does what he says," Raut told reporters.

Raut further levelled accusations against Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling them corrupt. He called on PM Modi to expel Ajit Pawar from the party alliance, saying, "He (PM Modi) should remove Ajit Pawar from the party (alliance). He took an oath in your 'great' presence... Eknath Shinde is one of the most corrupt leaders, and the other 10-12 people who came with him have undergone raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Can you dare to sideline them?"

The criticism from Raut comes in the wake of PM Modi's address to the Lok Sabha on Saturday, in which he presented eleven pledges for India's future, including a firm commitment to inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption. In his speech, PM Modi urged that there should be no social acceptance of corruption and that the people should take pride in following the country's laws and traditions.

Prime Minister Modi also directed his ire towards the Congress, accusing the party of consistently disrespecting the Constitution. He referred to the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging that each generation had disrespected the Constitution. "Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. The history of Congress is full of such examples," said PM Modi.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister labelled its historic slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ (Remove Poverty) as a mere "jumla" (empty rhetoric), while highlighting that his government was committed to alleviating the suffering of the poor.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution in the Lok Sabha commenced on Friday, with PM Modi concluding the discussions on a note of reaffirming his government’s commitment to constitutional values and free politics, devoid of dynastic rule. As per ANI reports, the Cabinet expansion is also expected to coincide with these political developments in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from ANI)