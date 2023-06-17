New MMRDA chief’s aim: A ‘Metro city’ in 3 years

The plan is also to develop a common hub to monitor all ongoing works on a real-time basis, on a single screen, Sanjay Mukherjee tells mid-day

MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee, at his office in Nariman Point, on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s prime target under its new leadership is finishing as many Metro rail projects as possible in the next three years. In his first interview since taking charge as the metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, Sanjay Mukherjee told mid-day the plan is also to develop a common hub to monitor all ongoing works on a real-time basis, on a single screen.

Mukherjee aims to maintain and enhance coordination with all agencies involved to ensure the projects move at a fast pace and stay on path without

any hiccups.



Which projects are on your list of priorities?

We are fully committed to completing all projects that contribute to the overall development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Our focus lies on overcoming challenges that may arise and ensuring that the projects are executed according to the predetermined schedule and with utmost efficiency. Projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Mankoli Motagaon creek bridge, Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, SCLR extension, along with various Metro corridors, roads and bridges are progressing well and reaching vital stages of completion. Our primary goal is to improve the living standards of the citizens of MMR by providing enhanced infrastructure and convenient transportation options.



Will public transport be permitted on MTHL and what about the toll charges? Also, will it get a Metro connection?

The MTHL is designed to lower transportation costs and will allow both private and public transportation vehicles to access it. The exact toll fare is still being finalised and will be announced shortly. We are actively working on these aspects to ensure smooth functioning and affordability of the bridge for commuters. However, according to the feasibility report conducted by the general consultant, it has been determined that a Metro system on the MTHL may not be feasible.

What is the status of the project to extend the Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane?

The consultant for feasibility, DPR and estimates has been appointed, and alignment has finalised, while estimate and DTP work is in progress. We are working on detailing for this project, like drawing, alignment, cross-section works, etc.



How is the work on the tunnel road between Eastern Freeway and Nariman Point progressing?

In the 154th meeting of the authority, administrative approval has been given to the proposal for a budgeted amount of Rs 8,056 crore for the construction of subway for traffic communication between Orange Gate, East Mukta Marg to Marine Drive, Sagari Kinara Marg and other ancillary works in Mumbai city. The total length of this project is about 4 km. The construction of two underground tunnels is proposed, each tunnel has an inner side diameter of 11 m. Each tunnel is proposed to have two traffic lanes; one emergency lane and a pedestrian lane. The tunnelling work is planned to be done by tunnel boring machine.

Currently, Padaco Company Ltd has been presented detailed project reports. Also drone, service channel and ground test surveys have been completed and a detailed project report is in progress.



What is the current daily revenue and ridership of Mumbai monorail?

In May, the daily average ridership was 11,251 and the revenue was Rs 2,30,826. All-time figures stand at 12,656 and Rs 2,65,070, respectively.